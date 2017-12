Related Coverage Suspect identified in North Augusta bank robbery

(WJBF) – The FBI needs your help finding a man they say is responsible for robbing a bank in North Augusta earlier this month.

They say Frank Douglas walked into South State Bank on Georgia Avenue, on November 27th and allegedly demanded an undisclosed amount of money.

He’s also wanted in connection with armed robberies in Conyers and Athens, Georgia.

Douglas is considered armed and dangerous – and known to stay at budget hotels under different names.