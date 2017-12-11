Future of reactor construction at Vogtle uncertain

ATLANTA (WJBF) – The future of reactors under construction at plant Vogtle is in question.

The Georgia Public Service Commission staff are recommending the commission shift some of the financial risks of construction to Georgia Power or cancel the project.

The project is billions over budget and years behind schedule. It’s being paid for by a monthly tariff on current power bills.

The commission was originally supposed to decide whether construction should continue in February. Now, the company has asked the commission to make a decision on who will pay for the project by the end of the year, so if Georgia Power does decide to cancel construction, the company can write off the loss before a lower tax rate goes into effect in 2018.

Now, the commission is scheduled to make a decision on the plant’s future on Dec. 21.