Mayor’s Office celebrates holiday open house

Augusta, GA (WJBF) – The holiday season calls for holiday parties, as Mayor Hardie Davis celebrates for the third year in a row!

As this years’ holiday gathering took place at the mayors office, city employees alongside residents new and old stopped by to discuss any concerns or questions about the city’s future.

“It’s an open house for our community partners, business owners, citizens from all across Augusta to have an opportunity to the mayors office and have some light refreshments on today,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Augusta.

New business owners also spoke with us about why they came to the gathering.

“To get to meet the mayor and also opportunity and also to let him know that we are trying to become a staple in the community and help stimulate the local economy,” said Johnny Guillory, Co-Owner “Me2U” delivery April 2018.

Johnny Guillory along with his wife are new business owners of “Me2U” delivery that will be moving to the area in the beginning of 2018.

“On demand delivery business, we delivery anything, anytime, any place, within reason,” said Johnny Guillory, Co-Owner “Me2U” delivery April 2018.

But before he makes his big move, he wanted to meet the mayor to get a little advice.

“Continue to buckle down, keep driving forward, and hard work, that’s all I’ve been hearing, hard work and dedication,” said Johnny Guillory, Co-Owner “Me2U” delivery April 2018.

“…This is just another way for us to say thank you to the city of Augusta,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Augusta.

“Very interesting people I’ve met already, good conversation s, and good networking,” said Johnny Guillory, Co-Owner “Me2U” delivery April 2018.

Mayor Hardie Davis says this maybe the third annual open house holiday gathering but he hopes to have many more in the future.

“Again this is the peoples office and we want them to know that not only do we care but we’re expecting a phenomenal holiday season, and merry Christmas to all of our citizens their families,” said Mayor Hardie Davis Jr., Augusta.

If you couldn’t make the gathering today, no worries, give the Mayor’s Office a call with any additional concerns you may have.