MCG Foundation hires firm to make future plans for 15th Street Kroger shopping center a reality

Augusta, GA (WJBF)—Wheels are still turning, slowly, but turning nonetheless on a highly anticipated development. People who live and work in the Medical District are one step closer to seeing a grocery store/housing/office space hybrid on 15th street, the spot of the old Kroger.

On Monday, NewsChannel 6’s Ashley Osborne talked to the property owner, the MCG foundation. The land was donated to the foundation by former radio personality George Weiss, roughly 20 years ago. The foundation is a non-profit designed to support the university. They are not in the business of commercial real estate so they hired Daniel Communities, a Planning and Development company. The plan is for Daniel Communities to take what is now a concept, and turn it into a reality.

MCG Foundation President and CEO Ian Mercier says the foundation has a master-plan for the roughly 20-acre property developed with help from Augusta University, the city and members of the community.

“This plan, it’s all talk and it’s a great idea, but you need to put something together, you need to assemble something that’s tangible and so that’s what Daniel [Communities] is here to do,” Mercier says.

The blueprints include things like office space, a hotel to service the Medical District specifically, retail, and the big one—a grocery store.

“Everyone talks about how there is no grocery store in the area, it’s a food desert…but one of the challenges with that is attracting the right store and to do that you need to have people…so a housing component, I think, would be a great part of this plan,” Mercier points out.

This is a proposal that nearby neighbor Chris Stephens says is needed. “We gotta go pretty much to North Augusta or Bobby Jones, kinda out of the way really, just to get some groceries.”

Mercier says the foundation is interested in being a financial facilitator. In other words, investing some money where needed and bringing others to the table. However, they are not interested in being the financial backer. He says, the best case scenario would be for the foundation to invest some, the university to invest some if interested and then have a commercial developer foot the bill for what they want to build.

The MCG Foundation is moving from their office on the 15th street property to a space at Sutherland Mill. Once they do, the building will be demolished. It is just one more domino to fall behind the Kroger and motel that were both torn down this year.

There are still tenants in the parts of the shopping center that are still standing. When their leases expire, the final strip will come down also. Mercier says they want to be sensitive and give owners time to move on.

“Some of these shops, their families are involved and they put a lot of time effort, money into these shops and stores and restaurants so we don’t want to just tell them, hey, we’re ready to move here and it’s time to move out,” Mercier explains.

Mercier says they want to know there is a definite future for this spot instead of moving tenants because of something that might be. Right now, it is still just that—an unknown future with big plans for what it could be.