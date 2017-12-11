New TSA screening procedures announced at Augusta Regional

AUGUSTA, GA. (WJBF)-The Transportation Security Administration is rolling out new security measures ahead of the holiday travel season. New screening measures have now gone into effect for airports across the country. To protect the safety of all airline passengers, TSA will require that all electronics larger than a cell phone be removed from all carry on luggage. Items will now be required to be placed into separate bins for x-ray scanning. TSA officers will be located at the entrance of every check point to assist travelers with arranging their carry on items under the new security measures. Because passengers may experience longer wait times, Airport officials are asking that passengers plan ahead.

“Staff have already been trained on the new processes. So we’re hopeful that it will be a smooth transition, but with it being a new process we’re just asking everybody to get here two hours prior to their departure time just to a lot for the change,” Lauren Smith said.

The new security measures do not apply to passengers that have enrolled in TSA pre-check lanes. The changes will be introduced starting on Monday, December 12th and will become mandatory for all airline passengers in January 2018.