SC Governor wants Santee Cooper Chairman fired

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF/AP) – South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster wants to fire the man who leads the state owned utility involved in the abandoned construction of two nuclear reactors in Columbia.

McMaster wrote a letter to Santee Cooper Chairman Leighton Lord.

It says he plans to remove him in 10 days unless he responds by this Friday.

The Governor says Lord purposefully did not turn over all the documents he has asked for concerning the two nuclear reactors that were being built at the V.C. Summer plant and has avoided legislative hearings on the failed reactors.

Lord says the letter is wrong but hasn’t decided what to do about fighting the firing.