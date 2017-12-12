Arrests made in Burke County burglary

WJBF Staff Published:
Marquise Staten
Marquise Staten

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars in Burke County in connection with an area burglary.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, deputies responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Barrett Mill Road in Waynesboro.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Hephzibah Police Department to identify suspects in the case.

Marquise Staten turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

22-year-old Jareem Rader Lamont Heath was previously arrested in connection with the burglary.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s