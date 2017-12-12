Arrests made in Burke County burglary

BURKE COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Two men are behind bars in Burke County in connection with an area burglary.

On Wednesday, November 22nd, deputies responded to a burglary on the 100 block of Barrett Mill Road in Waynesboro.

The Burke County Sheriff’s Office worked with the Hephzibah Police Department to identify suspects in the case.

Marquise Staten turned himself in on Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

22-year-old Jareem Rader Lamont Heath was previously arrested in connection with the burglary.