AUGUSTA, Ga.(WJBF) – Former Grovetown City Clerk, Vicki Capetillo, will face a federal judge, next week.

A plea hearing has been scheduled for Monday, December 18.

Capetillo was indicted on one count of Federal Program Theft and one count of Money Laundering.

The indictment states she committed those crimes while she was the city clerk of Grovetown.

If convicted, Capetillo could face thirty years in prison and $750,000 in fines.

Capetillo resigned as Grovetown City Clerk in August of last year.