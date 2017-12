Related Coverage Richmond County Sheriff’s Office conducting internal investigation

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – A former Richmond County Investigator is out on bond.

The sheriff’s office confirms Patrick Kaney was released on Monday.

He is accused of stealing 25 oxycodone pills and other narcotic substances, from the controlled substance division.

Kaney was fired when it happened, back on December 7th.

Now, the former officer is under investigation.