Hidden camera found in Airbnb rental in Greenville, police say

GREENVILLE, SC (WSPA) – Police arrested a man after they say a hidden camera was found inside an Airbnb in Greenville.

According to a police report, the camera was found inside an apartment at the Waterside Greene Apartments on Woodruff Road.

35-year-old Ceser Adam Mendez Fuentes was arrested and charged with Voyeurism.

Police told 7 News on Monday that they seized an alarm clock containing a hidden camera, along with other electronics.

“There was a USB type of thing plugged into a memory card slot, which shouldn’t really be plugged into an alarm clock,” explained Sgt. Johnathan Bragg of the Greenville Police Department.

A woman from Calhoun, Georgia was staying in the room at the time, Police say.

She reportedly rented the room for a couple of weeks, but had only been there a few days.

According to Bragg, the woman stated that she left the apartment for a few hours and when she returned, she found the alarm clock on a nearby dresser.

“She believes it was definitely put in after her stay there. It wasn’t there when she got there,” he said.

The woman called 9-1-1 and shortly after, Mendez Fuentes returned to the apartment, said Bragg.

That is when he was arrested.

Mendez Fuentes is being held in the Greenville County Detention Center on $5,000 bond.

Airbnb released the following statement to 7 News on Monday:

“Airbnb takes privacy extremely seriously and there is absolutely no place in our community for this kind of illegal and outrageous behavior. The individual involved has been permanently banned from our community and our guest has received our full support. We have reached out to law enforcement to offer our assistance with their investigation. We hope justice will be served quickly. Cameras are never allowed in bathrooms or bedrooms and any other camera must be disclosed ahead of time.”