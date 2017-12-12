NM Officer honored for adopting drug-addicted baby

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque Police Department officer received a first-of-its-kind award for adopting a drug-addicted baby.

The story of Officer Ryan Holets caught national attention earlier this month. He met a pregnant woman addicted to heroin and decided to adopt her baby.

“Hope” is now eight weeks old. She spent her first few days of life suffering from heroin withdrawals.

Monday, Officer Holets accepted the “Outstanding Service to the Community” award but said the real hero is his wife, Rebecca.

“She didn’t hesitate because you know, she had to take a few seconds to understand what I just said, but she immediately said, let’s do this, this is a wonderful thing,” Officer Holets said.

The mayor says he hopes to give this award quarterly.