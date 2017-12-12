Old Law Enforcement Center to be tested for possible reuse

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta leaders want to know if the old Law Enforcement Center could be put back in service.

The building closed more than four years ago, due to problems with leaks and mold.

The juvenile court has requested commissioners consider renovating the space for it’s needs.

Tuesday afternoon, commissioners approved spending $23 thousand on a study just to determine if is would be safe to put the building back in use for the court.

“Lets find out what it’s worth. Is it worth doing, and I think we’ll see we’ll end up saving money and using a good building that’s in a good location”, said Commissioner Grady Smith.

If the first study finds the building can be used, city leaders would spend another $68 thousand to determine how the building would need to be renovated for juvenile court and the costs.

But in the last sales tax voters approved one and a half million dollars to demolish the old LEC.