UPDATE: Road closure on Wrightsboro Road

TRAFFIC ALERT: Temporary Lane Closures Announced (Image 1)

UPDATE: CSRA (WJBF) – A Bobby Jones Expressway ramp will not be closing on Tuesday, Dec.12.

Augusta travelers can merge as normal onto the I-520 ramp at Wrightsboro road today.

Department of Transportation crews were unable to attain the required asphalt for repairs.

They will try again Wednesday.

CSRA (WJBF) – The westbound on-ramp to Bobby Jones Expressway at Wrightsboro Road will be closed Tuesday, Dec. 12.

The closure will be from 9:00 am to 12 pm for maintenance work.

Road work should be completed by the afternoon, but expect delays in the morning.

