Roadwork planned for I-520 WB on-ramp off Wrightsboro Rd.

Augusta, Ga (WJBF)–Road closures coming to a busy shopping district. On Wednesday, the Georgia Department of Transportation plans to shut down the I-520 on-ramp from Wrightsboro Road. DOT says they are shutting the stretch down from 9AM to about 12PM to fix pot holes.

On Tuesday, we asked DOT, why do these repairs now during the busy holiday shopping season considering this ramp is right by the mall? Their answer—the project is a small one and should only take half a day.

Still, people who drive this area gave mixed reviews about the construction. Some think the repairs should be done overnight when the businesses are closed. Others describe the ramp as “an obstacle course,” saying it just needs to be fixed.

DOT tells NewsChannel 6, they have restrictions for road work during the holiday season, but they take effect closer to Christmas. The rule reads: “No lane closures shall be allowed on our interstates, major state routes, or roadways near major shopping ‘centers, malls, or districts’ and tourist locations between the hours of 5:00 a.m. Friday December 22 and 10:00 p.m. Tuesday December 26.” The same applies for the days immediately surrounding the New Year’s holiday also.

The roadwork on the I-520 Westbound ramp from Wrightsboro Rd. was supposed to happen Tuesday; however, DOT says crews were not able to get the asphalt the needed in time. They plan to try again Wednesday pending they have the materials and the weather permits.

Kyle Collins with Georiga DOT says, “People can expect some possible congestion in the area and should remain alert to traffic control measures and crews/equipment entering and exiting.”

If you have to be in this area from 9AM to 12PM Wednesday December 13th here is a detour. Instead of coming all the way to I-520 on Wrightsboro—turn right at Marks Church Rd. to get on I-520 West a little up the road. If you’re coming from the Hepzibah direction—take Gordon Highway to avoid this road construction all together.