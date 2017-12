COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – It’s not too late to donate!

You can still donate to Santa Paws through Columbia County Animal Services.

Through the program, you can help out pets of people who can’t afford food or special items.

They will receive donations of food, beds, grooming and vaccine certificates, toys, leashes and more.

If you want to donate, you can drop supplies off at Animal Services on William Few Parkway from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through December 18th.