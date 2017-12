SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s Sober or Slammer Campaign is set to kick off this Friday in help keep you safe this holiday season.

Last year, nearly 22,000 people were arrested for DUI and nearly half of all fatal crashes in the state involved an impaired driver.

If you are caught driving under the influence, you could pay up to a $25,000 dollar fine and face between 30 days and 25 years in jail.

Sober or Slammer runs from December 15th through January 2nd.