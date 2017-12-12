Voters will soon head to the polls to vote in Alabama Senate Race

ALABAMA (WJBF)  – Tuesday, December 12, 2017 is Election Day in Alabama.

It’s been 33 days since news of Roy Moore’s alleged sexual misconduct exploded into the headlines.

One new poll shows Moore trailing Democrat Doug Jones by 10 points, but the polls have been all over the place.

While Republican candidate Roy Moore was off the campaign trail, Democrat Doug Jones held multiple events across the state.

Moore is facing sexual assault and child molestation accusations.

The state is usually Republican-driven, and President Trump has announced his support for Moore.

 

