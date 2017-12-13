Arrests made in Morton Avenue burglary in Aiken

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – Four men are behind bars in Aiken charged in a home burglary.

On Tuesday, Aiken Public Safety officers responded to a burglary in progress at a home on the 700 block of Morton Avenue in Aiken.

Officers were given descriptions of three of the suspects by the victim, as well as video footage by witnesses.

In total, four people have been charged.

17-year-old Tremeyl Perry, 18-year-old Larry Jamar Wigfall, 19-year-old Cameron Green and a 16-year-old juvenile have all been charged with 2nd Degree Burglary.