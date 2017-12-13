Changes coming to Muni building spaces

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Big changes for Augusta city offices.

A commission committee giving the okay to move the employee health clinic into an empty building near the Municipal Building and to demolish the old Engineering department administrative offices

The idea is that the old engineering building would be difficult to renovate because it’s not ADA compliant, and tearing it down makes room for more parking.

“It will allow us to create about five or more parking spaces. Right now that’s what we’ve projected but, most importantly it will improve parking lot flow, which is extremely important for the increase in traffic that we are about to experience downtown,” said Takiyah Douse, Central Services Department Director.

Other changes include moving the 311 office out of the Municipal Building into newly renovated space at the Central Services Department on Peach Orchard Road.

Sales tax dollars would cover the nearly one million dollar costs