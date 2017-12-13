Columbia County and GDOT hold meeting regarding Steven Creek Road project

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – There’s more road work coming to Columbia County.

Stevens Creek Road at Evans to Locks Road is about to get revamped.

Shea Bates lives and walks along Evans to Locks Road a lot.

She also drives and says during certain hours, Stevens Creek Road can get congested.

“During peak hours, traffic will back up all the way, I would say a third of a mile. Maybe, even a half mile,” said Bates.

Columbia County along with GDOT are working to make Stevens Creek Road a little less crowded.

“Our project is essentially going to add a center left turn lane and also include a 10 foot multi-use trail for both sides,” said Traffic Engineering Director Steve Cassell.

The two mile proposed $28,000 project made up of federal funds will run from Mayo Road to Evans to Locks Road with a roundabout at the Stevens Creek Road and Evans to Locks Road intersection.

“We travel to certain locations where there are roundabouts and they’re very confusing, even more than a four way stop. But, I think a traffic light would be wonderful,” said Bates.

Cassell says a roundabout is actually safer than a traffic light.

“Ultimately, it eliminates T-bone accidents, where as a signal has an intersection…even four way stops, the potential of human error can come in,” said Cassell.

If you walk in this area like Bates, Cassell says there will also be improvements for pedestrians.

“Our project on Evans to Locks is going to continue that multi-use trail. So, basically we’ll have a trail system that connects Evans all the way down to the locks,” said Cassell.

G-DOT says the construction start date is expected to begin in July of 2021, taking about two years to complete.

If you’d like to learn more information on the road project, you can go to Stevens Creek Church this Thursday from 6-8 p.m.