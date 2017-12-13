Concerns over putting new dollars into old LEC

AUGUSTA,Ga (WJBF) It’s slated for the wrecking ball, voters approved one and a half million dollars in sales taxes to demolish the old LEC, but then commissioners heard from the Chief Judge of the Superior court who wants the city to look at the space for Juvenile Court.

“We all feel like we need to do more from the Juveniles and for the kids but at the end of the day where’s the funding going to be for these,” said Commissioner Sean Frantom.

To do a top to bottom assessment of the building would cost money.

23 thousand dollars to determine if the old moldy building would be safe to be reused.

If that answer is yes, then 68 thousand dollars would be spent to study how to renovate it for Juvenile Court and how much the final cost of would be.

“I’m really torn with that decision because just the cost to look at it and determine if it’s worthy or not is awfully expensive,” said Commissioner Dennis Williams.

A commission committee is also concerned about costs agreeing to spend the only 23 thousand dollars to first find out if old LEC is safe.

“If it says you can’t save it then we tear it down we’re never going to throw away tax payers money George, we may have some difference on how we spend it but we’re not going to throw it away,” said Commissioner Sammie Sias.

But even if the building comes back clean there’s no money available to pay to renovate it for juvenile court. ‘

“I think we have to look at other options I just don’t see how we’re going to find this money on a building in very bad shape I’ve been told,” said Commissioner Frantom.

City leaders say they wish Juvenile Court would have said something about space needs two years ago when the SPLOST VII package was being put together again the only money for the LEC in that package is the million and a half dollars to tear it down.