Missouri man indicted for making threats against Augusta mosque

(WJBF) – A Missouri man is facing charges in connection with a number of threats allegedly made against a local mosque.

49-year-old Preston Q. Howard of Wright City, Missouri, was indicted last week in Savannah for making threats to members of the Islamic Society of Augusta.

Howard was arrested on Wednesday. He will make an initial appearance before a judge in Missouri.

The indictment alleges that Howard made numerous telephone threats to the mosque between June 22nd and August 8th.

In the calls, he threatened to “kill,” “shoot,” “behead,” “slaughter,” “execute,” “light on fire,” and “murder” members of the mosque, to “hunt down” and “zone in” on Muslims, and to “blow up the mosque.”

The indictment against Howard charges ten counts of interstate communication with intent to threaten to injure. If convicted, Howard faces up to five years’ imprisonment on each count.