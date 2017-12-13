NAPS investigating strange death of local woman, looking for victims missing car and key witness

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. (WJBF) – North Augusta Public Safety officers continue the search for a key witness in the death of a local woman.

Over the weekend, Shannon Baskin was found dead at the Ridgeview Manor apartment complex, off Bradleyville Rd., in North Augusta.

“I think the most difficult thing is there’s no real explanation,” said Gary Hale, Baskin’s ex-boyfriend and the father of her sons.

Hale says everyone is desperate for answers about what lead to Baskin’s strange death.

“There was no physical foul play or anything like that,” Hale told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

While the family waits for the results of a toxicology report, the search continues for the white Dodge van with Georgia tag SAC9094.

According to investigators a woman who goes by “Casi Lynne” on Facebook is a person of interest, because she was allegedly the last person to have been with Baskin.

However, at this time Lynne can’t be located and she’s believed to be driving Baskin’s car.

NewsChannel 6 has learned Lynne is not wanted in connection to Baskin’s death, but investigators hope she can provide a timeline of the night Baskin died.

Hale has since taken to social media pleading for help from the community to find Lynne.

He says answers will give his family closure.

“Now she’s survived by her 4 children, how devastating is this and you having to explain to them what happened?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“Telling them was the hardest thing I’ve ever done,” Hale said. “Our life had really gotten to normal, they were seeing their mom regularly. Things were from all accounts… things were good over there.”

If you have any information, pickup the phone and call North Augusta Public Safety at 803-279-2121.

Baskin’s funeral is on Sat., Dec. 16, 2017, at the Rowland-Ford Funeral Home in North Augusta.

The visitation begins at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial at 2 p.m.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.