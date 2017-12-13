Pendleton King Park Foundation to file lien against property

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – The Pendleton King Park Foundation has announced that it has filed a lien in effort to save the park from development.

The lien is close to half a million dollars.

Board President, Jim Blount, has stated that this is one of many avenues they plan to pursue.

In addition to the Foundation’s lien and discussion of the purchase of the park, Pendleton King Disc Golf Organization is holding a Disc Golf Tournament on Sunday, December 17, 2017 to raise funds for the Foundation. Check-in starts at 8:00 a.m. Interested parties can register HERE.

Afterwards, Eryn Eubanks and the Family Fold will provide a benefit concert from 2:00 pm until 4:00 p.m. The Foundation is asking for donations through http://www.pendletonkingpark.com.