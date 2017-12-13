Two juveniles facing charges for armed robbery in Waynesboro

By Published: Updated:
Family Dollar Armed Robbery Suspect Wanted (Image 1)

WAYNESBORO, Ga.(WJBF) – On Tuesday investigators in Burke County responded to an armed robbery on Perry Street at 8th Street.

The name of the victim was 68-year-old Henry Daniels, who was closing a store when he was approached by two black men who brandished a weapon and demanded his money.

One of the suspects struck Daniels in the head and face.

Daniels was injured and the suspects fled the scene and the amount of money stolen is undetermined at this time.

However, Daniels shot the two suspects with his shotgun.

He was later treated at the Burke Medical Center.

The two suspects were juveniles, taken to Augusta University Medical Center and are facing charges.

The Waynesboro Police Department and the Burke County Sheriff’s Office along with the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) are all investigating the case.

 

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s