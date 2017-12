SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – South Carolina’s top prosecutor says power customers have been left paying for an unfinished nuclear power plant.

Attorney General Alan Wilson says that South Carolina Electric and Gas (SCE&G) customers didn’t have enough warning that the company wanted several rate hikes to fund construction.

Lawmakers want to immediately stop the rate increases and find a way to refund the money.

SCE&G says a move like that could cause financial hardships.