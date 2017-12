AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Chris Daughtry has announced his 2018 tour will be making a stop in the Garden City.

The concert will take place at the Bell Auditorium on March 13th.

Daughtry rose to fame in the fifth season of American Idol.

Tickets are set to go on sale this Friday at 10:00 am.

They will be available at Georgialinatix.com and the SRP Box Office at James Brown Arena.