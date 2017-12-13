Top 5 Holiday Scams to watch out for

(WSPA) – With Americans projected to spend $680 billion dollars this holiday season. Scammers are hard at work right now hoping to get in on some of that cash.

Here are the Top Holiday Scams of 2017.

1. HOT TOY SCAM

The biggest scam right now has to do with this year’s hottest toy. Fingerlings, talking monkey toys that sit on your finger, are so popular they are out of stock in most stores. But online you’ll find them, at least toys that look like them. Some knockoffs are so similar, you would hardly know the difference, but once you get the toy, it won’t work the same way a real Fingerling does.

2. LOOKALIKE WEBSITES:

Vee Daniel with the Better Business Bureau (which also has it’s top holiday scam list) also warns, scammers create lookalike websites where for hot brand names.

“My daughter wanted a Kate Spade and one of my family members went online and wanted a Kate Spade and never got a confirmation and ended up talking to me and I said you need to cancel it…{tighten} and just in time that she could get her money back from her credit card,” said Daniel.

3. DELIVERY SCAMS

Delivery scams also part of the “holiday package” and there are 3 types to watch out for.

1. Of course, the most common are thieves who steal boxes you ordered, right from your porch.

2. Then there are the emails that look like a shipping or delivery status, but the link inside that looks like it’s to UPS or USPS, is bogus. Before you press on any link, hover over it to see if the URL pops up and tells you where it really goes.

3. The “drop and run” scam can happen if someone gets ahold of your credit card or even worse, takes out a line of credit in your name, like what happened to Alaina Elodie.

“What they were hoping is that the delivery company would drop the Xbox’s parcels on my porch, and then they would just cruise by the house and pick them up, which they do all the time.”

4. FREE OFFER (LIKE GIFT CARDS)

Be very skeptical about any offer or ad on social media that has the word “free.”

“On Facebook you see the free $500 gift cards for Walmart and stuff. And you get an email that says click this link, and they ask for your social security number and stuff like that or your credit card number, and it’s just a scam,” said Seth Friend in Greenville.

5. CHARITY SCAMS:

Finally, make sure you check up on any charity before you give, by using one of these agencies to help make sure most of your donation goes right to the cause.

https://www.charitynavigator.org/

http://www.guidestar.org/Home.aspx