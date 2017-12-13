WJBF Scholar Athlete: Swainsboro’s Isabella Fultz

SWAINSBORO, Ga. (WJBF) — Isabella Fultz is one of the top student-athletes at Swainsboro High School. She’s ranked in the top 15 in her class with a 4.0 GPA, and she’s also a co-captain for the cheerleading squad.

When she was two years old, her father, Tony, was injured in an accident at his job, which left him in a wheelchair and unable to work, so her mother, Shannon, went back to school to become a teacher. Fultz said watching her parents go through that inspires her everyday to do her best.

“That’s had a really big impact on me,” Fultz said. “[My mom] has always been so supportive of us, so when it was time to support her it was kind of cool to support her going back [to school] and following her dreams.”

“We’re a tight knit family,” Tony Fultz said. “When one is down, the other steps in. That’s what we do as a family. What makes me most proud is her determination to succeed. We don’t have to push her too hard, that’s something she does on her own. She was to succeed in life no matter what she does.”

Fultz said she plans to attend Augusta University with hopes of becoming a nurse practitioner.