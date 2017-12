SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – Another bill has been introduced to increase penalties for trains blocking traffic in the Palmetto State.

Columbia Representative Todd Rutherford wants stiffer penalties for any train that blocks a road for more than five minutes.

Both Columbia and the state of South Carolina have laws to impose penalties for long delays.

The current penalty ranges from $5 to $20.

Rutherford says that should be $5,000 per lane blocked