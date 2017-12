SOUTH CAROLINA (WJBF) – A series of letters from serial killer Todd Kohlhepp to a Spartanburg newspaper is now in the hands of law enforcement.

The Sheriff says the reporter provided the office with copies of the letters that they’re now reviewing.

He says there are no specifics in the letters that show law enforcement that Kohlhepp’s claims of more victims are legitimate.

He says if Kohlhepp would provide specifics, they would immediately investigate them