Atlanta mayoral election recount underway

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) – Election officials in Fulton and Dekalb Counties will hold an election recount Thursday, Dec.14 to see who has won the Atlanta mayoral race.

The trailing candidate in Atlanta’s mayoral election has requested a recount after the certified results showed a margin of less than 1 percent.

A lawyer for Mary Norwood sent a letter this week to officials in Fulton and Dekalb Counties.

The letter requests a recount and asks election officials to investigate alleged discrepancies.

The certified results show that 832 votes separate Norwood from Keisha Lance Bottoms.