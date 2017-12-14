Atlanta mayoral election recount underway

By Published:
FILE- In this Dec. 3, 2017, file photo, Atlanta mayoral contenders Keisha Lance Bottoms, left, speaks as Mary Norwood listens at the WSB live debate in Atlanta. Voters in the Tuesday, Dec. 5, runoff for Atlanta mayor are deciding between Norwood and Bottoms. (Steve Schaefer/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP, File)

ATLANTA, Ga. (WJBF) –  Election officials in Fulton and Dekalb Counties will hold an election recount Thursday, Dec.14 to see who has won the Atlanta mayoral race.

The trailing candidate in Atlanta’s mayoral election has requested a recount after the certified results showed a margin of less than 1 percent.

A lawyer for Mary Norwood sent a letter this week to officials in Fulton and Dekalb Counties.

The letter requests a recount and asks election officials to investigate alleged discrepancies.

The certified results show that 832 votes separate Norwood from Keisha Lance Bottoms.

 

