Court appearance for woman accused in drunk driving incident that injured several children

Related Coverage Preliminary hearing for Tara McConnell

COLUMBIA COUNTY (WJBF) – The woman accused of driving drunk during an accident that injured several children finds out her fate on Monday.

Tara McConnell is scheduled to go to court at 2 p.m. on Monday for a sentencing hearing.

Columbia County deputies say she was driving her car when it wrecked near the intersection of Belair and Columbia Roads back in June.

According to a deputy who testified, McConnell had a blood alcohol level of .394.

The accident severely injured 6 children, with one, 6-year-old Violet Bargeron, now paralyzed.