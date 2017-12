COLUMBIA, S.C. (WJBF) – A Columbia judge has delayed her decision on whether a former South Carolina lawmaker, Rick Quinn, will spend time in prison.

He pleads guilty to corruption charges.

Quinn resigned right before the hearing.

There were nearly two hours of testimony.

Quinn pleaded guilty to one count of misdemeanor misconduct in office.

Prosecutors say he took more than $4 million from lobbyists on behalf of his father’s consulting company and then did their bidding.