Downtown Aiken signage getting upgraded, business owners hopeful it will identify public parking for customers

AIKEN, S.C. (WJBF) – New signage is coming to Downtown Aiken and it will make it simpler to identify parking spaces.

Right now the city is weighing its options to create more parking. Ideas like building a parking deck have been thrown around, but nothing is set in stone. However, the city leaders hope a new investment will help customers find a place to park Downtown.

The city’s fleet is moved from Hayne Ave. to the former hospital on Aiken-Augusta Highway every year during Masters week, which frees up about 25 parking spaces in the heart of the city.

While that doesn’t seem like many, a parking study revealed each one of these spots is worth $18,000 dollars. Just that one parking lot could generate up to an extra $450,000 dollars in revenue.

“Do you feel like maybe moving the fleet is something the city should consider doing during the holidays as well to open up spots?” Asked NewsChannel 6’s Stefany Bornman.

“They should probably consider it, but that’s up to them.” Lionel Smith Limited Owner Van Smith told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

“I’ve suggested this several times,” said True Value business owner Det Hayslip. “If they moved the city vehicles onto Pendleton St. there then you have an open space.”

However, Smith says it’s not fair if everyone downtown is not on the same page about making parking for customers a priority.

“I think we have a bigger problem with owners and employees that just don’t want to do that.” Smith said. “But it’s hard for me to ask the city to do that, if we have people down here not doing it themselves.”

Still, Hayslip says many people don’t know they can use the parking lot behind the Finance Building on Laurens St.

“It’s not even advertised to be available for people of the public,” Hayslip told WJBF NewsChannel 6.

That’s changing soon with the addition of new parking signs. The $150,000 dollar investment will make it easier to find parking, roadways and tourist sites Downtown.

Bidding for the signage project is already underway. You can look for those signs to be put up sometime in the New Year.

Count on WJBF NewsChannel 6 to bring you the latest on this developing story.