KENTUCKY (WJBF)/(ABC NEWS) – A Republican lawmaker in Kentucky facing sexual assault allegations has committed suicide.

Representative Dan Johnson shot himself Wednesday on a bridge in Mount Washington, Kentucky.

57-year-old Johnson was elected to the state legislature in 2016.

On Monday, the Kentucky Center for Investigative Reporting published an account from a woman saying Johnson sexually assaulted her in the basement of his home in 2013.