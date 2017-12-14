Local school asking for help to support family who lost everything in house fire

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)-One local family is trying to pick up the pieces after losing everything in a house fire just days after Thanksgiving. Christine McGee and her two grandsons lived in a home on Merry Street. They recently moved to Augusta in September from Miami, Florida.

“I wasn’t able to save anything but the clothes on my back and my two grand boys.” McGee says.

McGee’s son Matthew wanted her to live closer to him and to provide a more stable environment for his nephews. He was there when the fire started and is thankful that his mother is still alive.

“I saw a man kicking my moms door in and I look and I see smoke coming out of the top of the house. It was pure chaos but I was happy because my mom wasn’t there.” Mcgee said.

With just days away from Christmas McGee is looking for donations for food, clothing and shelter for her two grandsons.

“They’re kinda depressed over it because they know they don’t have nothing and they don’t have anywhere to really live except with my son. Its depressing because we’ve never been in this predicament before.” McGee told NewsChannel 6.

If you’re looking to make a donation to the McGee family you can do so by calling Academy of Richmond at (706) 731-7152.