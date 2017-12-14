South Carolina State Representative introduces DUI-E bill increasing penalties for distracted driving

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Driving under the influence of electronic devices could become a punishable offense in South Carolina.

State Representative Bill Taylor introduced the legislation this week.

Taylor say distracted driving is a matter of public safety and the current state texting ban has proven worthless.

Driving under the influence of electronics, or DUI-E, outlaws drivers from holding a phone, typing, reading or sending a message while driving.

First time offenders will be fined $100 dollars.

Second time offenders will be fined $300 dollars and get 2 points added to their record.

Subsequent offenses could land violators behind bars.

Distracted driving is the number one cause of traffic-related deaths in South Carolina.

Taylor says Texas and Washington state has passed similar legislation.

