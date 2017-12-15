A Christmas themed animal adoption to come soon

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Friends of the Animal Shelter (FOTAS) and the Aiken County Animal Shelter (ACAS) are hosting a “Home for the Holidays” adoption event Saturday, Dec. 16 at the Aiken County Animal Shelter in Aiken.

The event will be from 11 am to 4 pm and Santa will be there from 11 am to 2pm greeting guest and posing for pictures with adopters and their pets.

There will be Christmas carolers, treats, and holiday refreshments at the event.

The event will be located at 333 Wire Road in Aiken.

Dogs and puppies can be adopted for $35 and cats and kittens can be adopted for $10.

For more information on the event call,

FOTAS at 803-514-4313 or call the Aiken County Animal shelter, (803) 642-1537.