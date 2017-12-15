Accident involving school bus at Wheeler Road intersection

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF) – No children are reportedly hurt after a school bus accident in Augusta Friday afternoon.

This was the scene at the intersection of Wheeler Road and Augusta West Parkway around 3:30 p.m.

The school bus was hit on the side by the driver of the Black Grand Cherokee—the driver of that car is currently being taken to the hospital with unspecified injuries.

Parents were notified to come to the scene of the accident to pick up their children.

The bus was dropping off students from the Academy of Richmond County.

There is no word on charges at this time.

