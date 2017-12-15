Commission preparing to study LEC for possible use

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – Augusta officials think there’s nothing wrong with checking out Augusta’s Law Enforcement Center.

Next week, city leaders will debate spending almost $25 thousand on a study to determine if the old LEC would be safe to renovate for Juvenile Court.

The building closed four years ago because of problems of mold and leaks.

There is sales tax money to demolish the building but city leaders say it should be look at first to see if it can be reused.

“It is a tough call, but I think it’s worth us to investigate it and taking a look at it to put that to rest I think it never has been properly evaluated I think Cranston Engineers put together a great team for us to look at it I think it’s a small price to pay to make an honest assessment of it and I’m prepared to do it,” says Commissioner Ben Hasan.

If the full commission approve the money next week, for the study.

It will come out of the million and a half dollars voters approved in the last sales tax —to demolish it.