Former NFL player, CSRA Youth League Tournament organizer out on bond for drug charges

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – NewsChannel 6 has learned that a former NFL player and organizer of this weekend’s “Battle of the CSRA Youth League Tournament” is out on bond after being arrested on drugs and weapon charges in Columbia County.

Raymond Webber was arrested in November after a search warrant was issued for his business “More than Just a Game Training Center”.

According to the incident report, Columbia County deputies found marijuana, distribution materials including a scale and two guns at the business.

Webber has been charged with 4 counts of drug possession with an intent to distribute and one count of having a weapon during the commission of a crime.

Webber is currently out on a $43-thousand bond.