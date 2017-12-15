Local non-profit give back to community in unique way

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WJBF)- GAP Ministries, a local non-profit in downtown Augusta provides a unique service to women and families in need. Services provided include a food pantry, diaper bank for infants and toddlers, and medication prescription assistance. Supported by local area churches, the program runs strictly on donations and contributions from the community.

Lyneisha Dykes, found out about the program from a friend and says the program has supported her through tough financial times.

“Believe it or not we were struggling and I was crying, I had a baby and we needed food and I didn’t know what to do.” Dykes said.

Every week she stands in line with over a hundred people to receive a weeks supply of diapers for her two daughters. The Ministry provides diapers for women in need for only one dollar per child.

GAP also provides donated clothing items for men, women, and children. Jodi Huff, The Director says their clients range from working professionals to the homeless, however they provide services for everyone.

“We don’t do specific things really for the holidays because we try to focus on what people need day in and day out and how we can support families and support people every day in their lives.” Huff said.

One of the unique services the ministry provides is its identification program. Ministry volunteers work to ensure that those in need the proper identification in order to receive job opportunities and housing.

“You can’t do anything without an ID. And you cant get an Id without a birth certificate so we feel like its important to help people get their start.” Huff said.

GAP also provides storage bins for the homeless to store their personal belongings until they can find a home. GAP opens their doors to the community every Thursday from 9 am until 12:30pm. For more information on services offered visit GAPministriesaugusta.org