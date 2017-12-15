“Out There…Somewhere”: Not so secret Santa

AUGUSTA, Ga (WJBF) – I know some of you don’t like the hustle and bustle of Christmas shopping, but not me. The gang at Channel 6, they’re on my list,

Here we are at Making Ends Meet Bargain Center, the perfect spot.

Brad Means, he’s a serious newsman, but he has a fun side. This would be a perfect gift for him: Mickey Mouse sweat shirt. He’ll love it.

Can’t forget Jennie Montgomery. Check this out, Betty Boop handbag. Boop oop a doop, she’s done.

One thing you may not know about George Meyers: he’s often in the News Room singing Everybody was Kung-Fu Fighting. I don’t know what it is, but he’ll love it.

Nathan Palm, he loves sports of course and he’s from Minnesota, check this out. This Cleveland Indians batting helmet, don’t worry he’s also bad at geography.

John Hart and Dee, you know they often cut up during their show. How about this sword cut up.

Now about Mary, Barclay and John in the morning. They get up mighty early. Here you go guys, you can split it.

Well what a great time shopping, can’t want to see their faces.

I’m all done and in plenty of time, out there somewhere in Martinez George Eskola WJBF NewsChannel 6.