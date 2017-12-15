Search for two armed robbery suspects in North Augusta

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two suspects are currently on the run after a reported armed robbery in North Augusta.

North Augusta Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the Save Stop at the intersection of Old Edgefield Road and Atomic Road.

Investigators say that two unidentified black men entered the store.

One, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the register, the other jumped behind the counter to grab packs of cigarettes.

They then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Video recordings show that the two were wearing distinctive blue Adidas shoes.

No injuries were reported.