Search for two armed robbery suspects in North Augusta

WJBF Staff Published:
armed robbery graphic
armed robbery graphic

NORTH AUGUSTA (WJBF) – Two suspects are currently on the run after a reported armed robbery in North Augusta.

North Augusta Public Safety responded to reports of an armed robbery Friday morning around 4:30 a.m. at the Save Stop at the intersection of Old Edgefield Road and Atomic Road.

Investigators say that two unidentified black men entered the store.

One, armed with a handgun, demanded money from the register, the other jumped behind the counter to grab packs of cigarettes.

They then fled on foot with an undisclosed amount of cash.

Video recordings show that the two were wearing distinctive blue Adidas shoes.

No injuries were reported.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s