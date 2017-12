(WJBF) – The holidays and stress go hand in hand but sometimes it shows up in ways you don’t even realize.

Dentists say they see an uptick in people grinding their teeth this time of year, and that can cause tooth fractures and other health issues.

Wearing mouth guards at night can help.

Stress can also lead to a lack of sleep because sleep apnea can cause your heart to lose oxygen.

Doctors say you should ask for a test if you’re always groggy.