Aiken County approves last $13M for Langley Pond Dam restoration

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – After years of losing money on Langley Pond Dam, Aiken County took the last stride to complete the project.

The county awarded a $13.5 million dollar contract to a North Carolina builder to finish the rehab on the dam.

The recreational sire is a big economic driver for the area, since the U.S. Olympic rowing team uses it for training.

“We would like to have it back up and operational, bring some of these teams back, some of these competitions back and of course the spillover is increased sales tax. People using our hotels and motels, etc.,” Aiken County Councilman Gary Bunker said.

Langley Pond Dam could reopen by the first quarter of 2019.

