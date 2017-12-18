Aiken County student population numbers not accounting for cyber growth

Aiken County School System to hire outside firm to assess enrollment trends, facility usage
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) – Aiken County school leaders have their hands tied when it comes to planning for cyber growth.

Right now many schools in the county are nearing capacity due to a shift in the population.

School leaders are evaluating their options to fight the crowded classrooms, which they’ve shared with the community throughout a series of town hall meetings.

However, the current student population trends aren’t accounting cyber growth.

“So as we looked at those numbers and we’ve done these studies, internally and externally, we have been very careful not to add the proposition of, or the consideration of, cyber impacted growth.” Aiken County District Superintendent Dr. Sean Alford said. “We feel very comfortable that it’s coming, but in the world of the demographer they are very careful to say until it happens you can’t count it.”

In January, the Board of Education will decide which recommendations they plan to implement to relieve the overcrowded schools.

