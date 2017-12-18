Former Grovetown city clerk, Vicky Capetillo, pleads guilty, released on bond

COLUMBIA COUNTY, Ga. (WJBF) – Former Grovetown City Clerk, Vicky Capetillo, has plead guilty to two federal charges.

She went before a judge Monday morning at 10 a.m. for a plea hearing.

She plead guilty to one count of federal program theft and one count of money laundering.

She was also released on an unsecured bond of $20,000.

U.S. Attorney for the Southern District, Bobby Christine, says that Capetillo admitted to stealing $891-thousand between 2011 and 2015.

The incidents took place while she was the City Clerk of Grovetown.

Capetillo could face 30 years in prison and $750-thousand in fines if convicted.

She resigned as City Clerk in August of last year.

Her next court date has not been set, just yet.

The City of Grovetown will be conducting a forensic audit in connection with Capetillo’s time as city clerk.