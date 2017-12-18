Man dies in motorcycle crash near Aiken

Windsor, SC (WJBF) – A motorcycle crash near Windsor, SC claimed one man’s life Monday.

The crash happened at the intersection of Hwy 78 and Cadle Crossing Road around 5:30 this afternoon.

24-year-old Dion Q. Dickerson was pronounced dead at the scene of the motorcycle vs automobile collision.

The Aiken County coroner tells us Dickerson was attempting to overtake several vehicles at a high speed when he hit a vehicle turning left onto Cadle Crossing Road.

Toxicology is pending. South Carolina Highway Patrol and the Aiken County Coroner’s Office continue to investigate this crash.